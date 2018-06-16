Father's Day Breakfast Ideas

The BEST Buttermilk Pancakes • 2 cups flour • 2 tsp. Baking powder • 1 tsp. salt • 3 tsp. granulated sugar • 2 eggs • 2 1/3 cup low fat buttermilk (don't use anything above 1%) • butter for cooking

Preheat the griddle to 350F and grease the pan. Whisk the eggs and buttermilk together in a bowl. Add the flour, baking soda, salt and sugar. Whisk until just combined. Drop a 1/2 cup batter on a grease griddle and cook about 2 minutes before flipping. Cook on second side until no longer doughy. Every time you put a new pancake on the griddle, butter the griddle first.

