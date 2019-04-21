National Eggs Benedict Day

Check out this yummy Eggs Benedict Recipe
HOUSTON - NestFresh’s Lighter Eggs Benedict
Ingredients
• 8 large NestFresh eggs
• 4 whole wheat English muffins (8 halves)
• 8 thin slices Canadian bacon
• 2 cups baby spinach leaves
• Freshly ground black pepper
Hollandaise Sauce Ingredients
• 1/2 very ripe medium Hass avocado, peeled and chopped
• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper
Directions
- Toast the English muffins.
- Heat the Canadian bacon in a nonstick skillet, and prepare hollandaise sauce.
Hollandaise Sauce:
- To prepare the hollandaise, combine the avocado and lemon juice with 1/3 cup of hot water in a blender. Puree until smooth and light in texture, about 2 minutes, scraping down the side of the bowl occasionally.
- With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil and puree until combined. Season with salt and pepper.
Assembly:
- To assemble, top each English muffin with a slice of Canadian bacon, a few leaves of baby spinach and then the poached egg.
- Top each piece with ½ tablespoon hollandaise and a sprinkle of black pepper.
