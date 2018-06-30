Step Up Your Grilled Burgers For July 4th

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Potato Bun
- 1 Slice of Tomato
- 1 Piece Green Leaf Lettuce
- 1.5 Strips of Bacon
- 1.25 oz Avocado (Breaded & Lightly Fried)
- 4.5 oz AllNatural, Free Range Chicken Breast
- ½ oz of Honey Mustard BBQ sauce
- To Create Breaded Avocado:
- Flour
- Egg
- Panko Bread Crumbs
- Cilantro
- Salt & Pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mash 1.25 oz of fresh avocado with a dash of cilantro, still leaving the avocado chunky.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Form avocado into a patty, then dredge using a basic breading method.
- Lightly fry avocado patty until golden brown.
- Grill 100% allnatural chicken breast and pan fry bacon while the avocado is cooking.
- Assemble sandwich, layering all ingredients.
