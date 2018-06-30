Video

Step Up Your Grilled Burgers For July 4th

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Potato Bun
  • 1 Slice of Tomato
  • 1 Piece Green Leaf Lettuce
  • 1.5 Strips of Bacon
  • 1.25 oz Avocado (Breaded & Lightly Fried)
  • 4.5 oz AllNatural, Free Range Chicken Breast
  • ½ oz of Honey Mustard BBQ sauce

 

  • To Create Breaded Avocado: 
    • Flour
    • Egg
    • Panko Bread Crumbs
    • Cilantro
    • Salt & Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Mash 1.25 oz of fresh avocado with a dash of cilantro, still leaving the avocado chunky.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Form avocado into a patty, then dredge using a basic breading method.
  • Lightly fry avocado patty until golden brown.
  • Grill 100% allnatural chicken breast and pan fry bacon while the avocado is cooking.
  • Assemble sandwich, layering all ingredients. 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.