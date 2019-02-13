Will you be my anti-valentine? These are alternate Valentine's Day events you need to know about

HOUSTON - Let’s face it – Valentine’s Day isn’t the best day ever for lots of people.

People who are single are reminded they’re single. People who have lost loved ones are reminded of better times. People who are in messy relationships are shown a news feed filled with happy couples with happy children living seemingly-perfect lives. It’s all enough to make you want to rebel against the holiday.

Thankfully, there are more than a few ways in the Houston area to get out that angst on Valentine’s Day or the day after. Here are a few:

Anti-Valentine’s Day party at Little Woodrow’s on Shepherd, 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007 – Get a $16 steak and celebrate with other singles. Drink special.

(Expletive) Yo Feelings Anti-Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Ride at Saint Bernard’s Pub, 3907 Canal St., Houston, Texas 77003



Anti-Valentine’s Day Fabulous Drag Revue at The New Potato, 3519 Clinton Dr., Houston, Texas 77020 – An interactive show on February 15 with games and prizes, a kissing booth, and specials from Bell’s Brewery.

(Expletive) Love Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, The Dirt Bar, 1209 Caroline St. Houston, Texas 77002

Shred Your Ex at Hooters - Shred a pic, get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10).

Shred Your Ex is back again this Valentine's Day! Shred a pic, get 10 free boneless wings (just buy any 10). It's that simple. ➡️ Hooters.com/shredyourex Posted by Hooters on Monday, February 4, 2019

Galentine’s Day at 3rd Floor, 2303 Smith St., Houston, Texas 77006 - The invite says it all: “You know our code: bows before bros. Uteruses before duderuses…Ovaries before brovaries. Join us for Gal-entines day, a special kind of ladies night.”

Singles Awareness Day at The Rustic, 1836 Polk Street, Houston, Texas 77003 -

Honoring all the solo flyers for Valentine's Day out there with Singles Awareness Day.

Valentines Singles’ Mingle at Serenity Studios, 1331 Yale St., Houston, Texas 77008 - Hors d'oeuvres, music, wine and cocktails. You can attend solo or with friends.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington Ave., Houston, Texas 77007 - Celebrate the single life at this Anti-Valentine’s Day party.



Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer at The Gite Gallery, 2024 Alabama Street, Houston, Texas 77004 - Mingle with single men and women while enjoying food, drinks, giveaways, and activities.

Didn't see a party we should know about? Leave information in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.