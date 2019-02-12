5 things your foodie valentine is sure to love

HOUSTON - Roses are red, violets are blue. If you’re a foodie with a big appetite, then this Valentine’s Day will be flavorful for you.
Spread the love with your foodie valentine by treating them to dinner or dessert. Not sure how to express your love or where to take your valentine? Here are five restaurants you can visit with your foodie valentine where the food will speak for itself wholeHEARTEDly.
1. The Breakfast Klub
Satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day with red velvet waffles at the Breakfast Klub.
2. Chick-fil-A
Say goodbye to traditional boxes of chocolate and hello to nuggets. Chick-fil-A is offering 30-count nuggets, 10-count chick-n-minis and 6-count chocolate chunk cookies in a heart-shaped tray.
3. California Pizza Kitchen
If you’re not good with words, show your love on a plate with your favorite pizza in the shape of a heart.
4. Krispy Kreme
Skip dinner and head straight to the pastries at Krispy Kreme with decorated heart conversation donuts. The messages include crazy 4 u, be mine, say yes, love and many more!
5. Los Compadres Street Tacos
To all the taco lovers, a taco truck in Belton, Texas, is offering tacos in a heart-shaped container for Valentine’s Day.
My local taco truck is offering these for Valentine's this year. from r/texas
