VIDEO: Dad sings stunning rendition of 'Ave Maria' in Disney World resort lobby

HOUSTON - A man singing a stunning rendition of “Ave Maria” in the lobby of the Grand Floridian Disney World resort is going viral on Facebook.

Justin Gigliello posted video of himself singing with the lobby pianist after his daughter, Lyla, requested whether her dad could sing while he played.

A crowd that gathered to hear Gigliello sing broke out into applause at the conclusion of his performance.

WOFL reported that Gigliello is a professional singer.

