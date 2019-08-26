Trending

This is the new Blue Bell flavor headed to stores starting Monday

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Blue Bell/Instagram

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Cookie ice cream

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has released a new flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.

Salted Caramel Cookie arrives in stores Monday. The ice cream is caramel ice cream with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

The flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time, the company says.

 

 

 

 

