NJ worker's fake fall caught on security camera

Oscars season is fast approaching, but this possible bid for Best Actor is unlikely to trouble the Academy.

A New Jersey man has been charged with insurance fraud after a surveillance camera caught him throwing ice on the floor at his workplace and seemingly staging a dramatic fall.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, was also charged with one count of theft by deception, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Video released by the department appears to show Goldinsky looking around before tossing ice on the floor of his company's break room.

He then stands over the ice for a few seconds, before taking a rather deliberate tumble to the ground.

"The investigation revealed that Goldinsky purposely threw the ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered," the Prosecutor's Office said.

He then filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital for his injuries, the office said.

Goldinsky, an independent contractor from Randolph, New Jersey, was subcontracted to the Woodbridge company when he staged the incident, the department added.

He was arrested in January over this incident, which occurred between September 1 and November 1 last year.

"Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system," prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.