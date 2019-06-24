Heartbreaking viral dog photo leads to adoption, new start for dog waiting for dead owner

Moose the dog sitting at the bedside of his owner who had passed away.

BOONTON, N.J. - A family is helping mend the broken heart of a dog that lost its owner a week ago.

Moose the dog was adopted Saturday at the NorthStar Pet Rescue in Boonton, New Jersey.

A heartbreaking photo of Moose sitting at the side of an empty bed where his human companion had lain before he died surfaced and went viral on social media.

A photo post on the NorthStar Pet Rescue Facebook page read, “Moose sat patiently next to his dad's hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that 'Dad' had passed away. Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he's taking the loss of his dad pretty hard.”

The post has since been updated saying Moose has been adopted after the several applications were received offering care.

The updated post now reads, “Moose has been adopted by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life! Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!”

The post has been shared more than 4,000 times.

