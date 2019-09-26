The Woodlands Resort named one of best pool hotels in country

The Woodlands Resort ranks no. 5 for best hotel pool by USA TODAY.

THE WOODLANDS - The Woodlands Resort was recently named one of USA TODAY's best 10 hotel winners, coming in at No. 5 for best hotel pool in the country.

This is what USA TODAY said about the resort: The Woodlands Resort, north of Houston, has its own Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark. Guests can race down water slides, embark on underwater scavenger hunts, float the 1,005-foot lazy river or unwind in the heated lagoon-style pool. Puffy's Sprayground is a hit with younger guests.

The Woodlands Resort The Woodlands Resort waterpark features a 1,005-foot lazy river.

The Woodlands Resort won the 2018 Readers' Choice Award for Traveler magazine, Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor and AAA's Four Diamond Award.

To access the Forest Oak Waterpark a reservation at The Woodlands Resort is required. Wristbands are distributed to a max of four guest per room. Day-passes are not available to non-hotel guests.

