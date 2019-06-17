Texas' top hotel or resort, according to popular travel site, might surprise you

When it comes to narrowing down the absolute best hotel or resort in Texas, where do you even start?

Of course, the word "best" is subjective, and what you're looking for in a hotel might not be what your best friend or neighbor is after.

Between all the options in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin -- just to name some of the bigger cities! -- we're not sure how the writers at Conde Nast Traveler made their decision. But they did have to choose, and the winner is Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in the capital city.

Here's what the popular travel site had to say:

"Named for singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt, a country music legend, this hotel fits right into the Live Music Capital of the World. Musical touches are everywhere: chandeliers made from French horns; a lobby bar record player that pipes tunes into the elevators; artwork in the shape of flying birds made out of vinyl. Every room has an impressive view of either the city or Lady Bird Lake, and is done in a stylish palette of gray and dark blue. But while the furniture is run-of-the-mill Restoration Hardware, the artwork is bespoke: think framed replicas of vintage concert posters and a historic map of Austin as wallpaper."

Well, that does sound pretty exceptional, now that you mention it.

Is there anywhere you believe can top the Van Zandt? Was the choice surprising in your book, or obvious? Let us know in the comments.

