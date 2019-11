A jetty leading to an island from the water villas in the Maldives (Giulio Di Sturco/Getty Images).

Ready for your next vacation? You will be in a minute.

Pick a meal, describe yourself in a word, and we'll have your answer. This is obviously very scientific (kidding -- it's just a silly personality quiz).

Just keep in mind: There are no wrong answers here -- just beaches, views for days and amazing food.

Are you more of an Iceland guy or an Amalfi Coast girl? You're about to find out.

Graham Media Group 2019