Technical glitch causes headaches for Southwest passengers

HOUSTON - What was described to some Southwest passengers Monday as "tech-related issues" were causing major problems at Hobby Airport.

According to Flight Aware, there were 21 Southwest cancellations nationwide as of 6:10 a.m. and more than 160 delays. Nine of the cancellations and eight of the delays were at Hobby Airport.

One traveler told KPRC that he was still in the waiting area for a flight he was supposed to board at 5:20 a.m. He said even the PA system in the waiting area wasn’t working.

In a reply to a one passenger’s tweet about the issue, Southwest Airlines officials said they were working through some tech-related issues” and that the entire system was affected.

At 6:22 a.m., a tweet by Southwest Airlines officials indicated that issue was resolved.

NBC News reported that Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta all experienced delays because of a problem with a program that monitors the weight and balance of airplanes.

Hi there, Jeff. We're sorry for the delay this morning. We're working through some Tech related issues and will have you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience in the meantime. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

We have received word that the problem has now been resolved. While we always aim for smoother sailing, we appreciate you hanging in there with us. -Nidhi — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

