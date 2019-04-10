Oops! American attendant accidentally drops drinks on CEO

FORT WORTH, Texas - An American Airlines flight attendant says she was mortified when a passenger accidentally bumped her and she dropped a tray of drinks on her boss - CEO Doug Parker.
Maddie Peters says she'd never spilled a drink on a passenger during her four years with Fort Worth-based American. That changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and her first meeting with Parker , who introduced himself to the crew while boarding.
Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. 🤷🏼♀️ OOPS
Peters posted details online about serving drinks in the first-class cabin when another passenger unknowingly bumped her. She says half of the drinks spilled on her, while the rest doused Parker.
She says Parker was a good sport, laughed it off and while deplaning told Peters that he'd never forget her.
Peters says: "Accidents happen."
