Office tower in Texas Medical Center to become Westin hotel

The plans for the Westin Houston Medical Center are seen in these artist's renderings.

An office tower in the Texas Medical Center will soon become the city’s newest Westin hotel.

The 1950’s Medical Towers building at Dryden Road and Main Street will be remodeled to become the 382,000-square-foot Westin Houston Medical Center.

The property will boast Houston’s largest skylights, rooftop pool and two outdoor terraces. It will also offer more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space and an 8,000-square-foot ballroom designed for brides and event planners alike.

The hotel is scheduled to open early 2020.

PHOTOS: What the new Westin Houston Medical Center will look like

