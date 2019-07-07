No more waiting! FedEx to offer 1-day passport processing for summer travelers

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

FedEx Office announced it is teaming up with RushMyPassport to offer expedited U.S. passport services nationwide to travelers this summer.

The passport routine usually takes between four and eight weeks, but now travelers who are short on time and need rushed passport processing, renewals or updated government-compliant passport photos can stop by a FedEx Office or visit FedEx.com/passport with one-stop shopping ease.

“We’re excited about this strategic collaboration with RushMyPassport, which gives travelers a quick and efficient solution to address their expedited passport and renewal needs,” said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office. “Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn’t ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process.”

The baseline pricing for expedited passports and rushed passport renewal is based on what type of processing service you choose, including the following: 24-hour service, next-day service, priority service, rush service, standard service and rush renewal.

