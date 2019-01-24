No kids allowed on new Virgin cruise ship

Here's a general view of the first Virgin Voyages ship, "Scarlet Lady," on July 20, 2018 (Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images for Virgin Voyages).

Virgin has announced plans for its first-ever cruise ship, which will set sail for the Caribbean in 2020. There’s just one thing to keep in mind, if you’re interested: No kids allowed!

The company, which already operates a handful of travel-related businesses, including airlines, hotels and a space flight company, Virgin Galactic, announced the news earlier this week, according to People magazine.

The cruise line, Virgin Voyages, is the latest from Sir Richard Branson. The first ship is called “Scarlet Lady,” and it’s only open to those ages 18 and older.

The ship will also feature:

Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant

Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant that looks like a taqueria on the streets of Mexico City

Razzle Dazzle, which has a menu featuring a “nice” and “naughty” list

A 24-hour diner, pizza spot and a food hall

Redemption Spa, with a hydrotherapy pool, a mud room, a salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds and rejuvenating spa treatments

A nightclub

Yoga and cycling classes

Multiple pools

“Virgin has always avoided stuffy formalities and brought a lot of excitement and a bit of rebelliousness to our customer experiences,” Branson says in a statement. “With these glamorous suites, Virgin Voyages is bringing rock and roll to the high seas and spoiling our Sailors like the rockstars they are.”

Future itineraries will include trips to Cuba. Virgin Voyages will be based in Miami.

