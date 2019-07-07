IAH third most expensive airport to fly from

HOUSTON - The George Bush Intercontinental Airport was ranked as the third most expensive airport for travelers, according to FinanceBuzz.

The company compared airfares from the 45 busiest airports in the nation using data published by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Three most expensive airports

The three most expensive airports on the list are: Washington Dulles Airport, Charlotte/Douglas Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

According to FinanceBuzz, the average ticket from these cities comes in at $422, a whopping $177 more than the average from the three least expensive airports.

Three least expensive airports

The three least expensive airports on the list are: McCarran Airport in Las Vegas and two Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport and Orlando Airport. The average airfare comes in under $250.

Busiest airports

The two busiest airports on the list are: Los Angeles and Chicago O'Hare.

