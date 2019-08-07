Houston airports ranked among best and worst in the country, study says

freeimages.com/krzysiuc

HOUSTON - Houston’s two airports are among the best and the worst in the country, according to a study released Wednesday.

The Points Guy website, a travel website, conducted an analysis of the 50 busiest airports in the United States on data points like amenities, commute times, security wait times and the number of on-time flights.

According to the study, Bush Intercontinental Airport is the 17th best in the country, while Hobby Airport is the ninth-worst.

Here’s a closer look at why the report said the airports were ranked that way.

Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

On average, travelers who are headed to Bush Airport have the longest commute in Houston and that commute ranks 34th out of the 50 airports that were part of the study, according to Katie Yates, a spokeswoman for the website.

However, once travelers arrive at Bush they have the best amenities of any Houston airport (ranked 15th in the country) and a decent record of on-time flights (ranked 14th in the country), Yates said.

Hobby Airport (HOU)

The commute is easier for travelers headed to Hobby Airport, on average, which puts the airport 23rd out of the 50 airports in the study, Yates said.

Once there, though, travelers won’t find as many amenities (36th in the country) and the potential for more delayed flights (41st in the country), Yates said.

Nation's best and worst

According to the study, San Diego International Airport was the best in the country, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Portland International Airport in Oregon.

The worst was Chicago Midway International Airport. That was followed by Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

