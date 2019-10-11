Goodyear lists its iconic blimp on Airbnb

You can spend a night on the Goodyear Blimp, albeit on the ground.

AKRON, Ohio - Many sports-loving Americans can say they've spotted one of Goodyear's famous blimps hovering overhead at a football game. Far fewer can say they've spent the night inside one.

Goodyear listed one of its blimps on Airbnb for three separate one-night stays October 22 through 24. But aviation lovers, be warned—the blimp will stay grounded during your stay.

Somehow, Goodyear squeezed a bed, a couch, two chairs, several tables, a potted plant and plenty of football knicknacks into the tiny blimp gondola, and it looks surprisingly cozy.

The blimp will stay parked in an air hangar minutes from Goodyear's headquarters in Akron, Ohio. Luckily, guests can stretch their legs in a wall-less entertaining space just outside, complete with a TV and open bar (it's a good thing—Goodyear won't allow guests to bring their own alcohol).

Blimp boarders can't leave the property for the entirety of their stay, either, but they can wander beyond the blimp to Wingfoot Lake just outside, where Goodyear set up a grill, fire pit and cornhole.

A stay runs only $150 a night—if you're lucky enough to snag a reservation. Goodyear advised fans to monitor its Airbnb listing on October 15 for opportunities to book.

What's more, all guests will be gifted tickets to watch rivals Michigan and Notre Dame face off on October 26. And if you're fortunate, you can watch the blimp take flight that day after you've slept in it.

