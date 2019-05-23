Gas prices fall before 3 million Texans travel for Memorial Day

HOUSTON - Gas prices in the Lone Star State are falling as a record number of Texans are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Texas is $2.56, which is two cents less than last week and 20 cents less than last year. The national average is $2.84.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesman for AAA Texas, said an estimated 3 million Texas residents will drive to their destination for the three-day weekend, which is 100,000 more people than last year.

Armbruster said stable crude oil prices is one reason that the price at the pump is cheaper than last year.

People in Midland are paying the most for gas at $2.76 per gallon, while people in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.

According to AAA, the worst time to travel in Houston this weekend will be between 2:15 and 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

"AAA Texas reminds all motorists to prioritize safety and never drive intoxicated or 'intexticated,' as both have deadly consequences," Armbruster said.

Nationwide, about 37.6 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination. That number is up 3.5% from last year.

