Bring on stroopwafels! United Airlines customers offered around-the-clock snacks in economy

HOUSTON - Take your pick! United Airlines customers will get to choose between three complimentary in-flight snacks, including stroopwafel, offered in the economy section, the airline announced.

Previously, United only rotated the snacks on flights that departed prior to 9:45 a.m., but now the stroopwafel and pretzels will be available at any time of the day. The airline said it will rotate the third selection to continue offering a variety of choices that appeal to the broad customer palate.

"Since we reintroduced free snacks a few years ago, our customers have come to look forward to enjoying their personal favorites on board – whether it be the stroopwafel, our exclusive maple wafers or the classic pretzels," said Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer. "Now we're going a step further, and when it comes to snacks, every customer wins since our entire in-flight snack lineup is available to choose from no matter the time of day."

