Before you head to the beach: Elevated levels of fecal matter found in water

Texas Beach Watch report shows were there are elevated level of fecal matter along the Texas coast.

HOUSTON - With the heat settling in and schools letting out for the break, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

The beach is a popular destination for people looking to enjoy the long weekend. However, if you are planning to head down to the Galveston area for the weekend, you might want to check this list.

Texas Beach Watch takes weekly water samples from May through September to measure the levels of fecal matter in the water along the Texas Coast.

Samples taken on Tuesday shows high levels of fecal matter along the sea wall as well as the Texas City Dike and some spots near Freeport, Matagorda Bay and Corpus Christi.

Here are the places that showed elevated levels of fecal matter in the water:

Galveston/Texas City

Galveston Seawall - 60 St.

Galveston Seawall - 57 St.

Galveston Seawall - 53 St.

Fort Crockett Seawall Park West

Fort Crockett Seawall Park

Beach Plaza Shopping Center

Galveston Seawall - 39 St.

Galveston Seawall - 35 St.

Pleasure Pier/ 27th St.

East of Pleasure Pier

14 and 15 St.

Texas City Dike

Freeport

Stanek Dr./ Surfside

Matagorda

Jetty Park #1

Palacios Pavilion East

Palacios - Palacios Pavillion

Corpus Christi

Cole Park #2

