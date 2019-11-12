Arctic blast causing flight delays around the country; Houston airports feel ripple effect

WSB via CNN

HOUSTON - Houston's airports are monitoring conditions as the first freeze of winter was forecasted to hit the Houston area Tuesday night.

William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental Airports were not experiencing issues early Tuesday, but officials are still watching conditions closely.

In other parts of the country, thousands of flights were canceled or delayed after a widespread arctic blast wrecked havoc for travelers.

While the Houston airports aren't having issues of their own, flight delays around the country are causing a ripple effect locally.

"As we get closer to the holidays, it's always a good practice to arrive early," said Foti Kallergis with the Houston Airport System.

He recommended passengers check with their individual airlines for updates on their flights.

Airlines may offer changes at no cost, in the event of severe weather.

