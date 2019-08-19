Woman hit by vehicle after fleeing officers during undercover sting, police say

Police block the Gulf Freeway feeder road after a crash in southeast Houston on Aug. 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman was hit by a vehicle Monday while fleeing officers who were conducting an undercover sting in southeast Houston, police said.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on the southbound side of the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway feeder road near Howard Drive.

Cmdr. James Dale, of the Houston Police Department, said the woman had gotten to an undercover officer’s car in a parking lot while authorities were investigating a prostitution complaint.

Dale said the woman jumped out of the officer’s car before the officer had a chance to identify himself and began running across the feeder road.

Officers tried to stop traffic, but she was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries, Dale said.

The woman, who was only identified as being in her early 20s, was taken to a hospital in Clear Lake for treatment and is expected to survive, Dale said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.