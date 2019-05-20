Why 610 West Loop will be even more of a traffic nightmare for weeks

HOUSTON - Houston is notorious for the crowded roads, but 610 is among one of the most packed.

An ongoing construction project on I-610 and I-69 has been causing drivers a headache since February 2018, and things are about to get worse.

Here is what TxDOT is saying about the project:

New lane closures:

Starting Monday at 5 a.m. there will only be one lane closed on the West Loop in both north and southbound directions between Westpark Drive and Bissonnet Street.

What is the point?

TxDOT says the lane closure will allow crews to continue working on the new West Loop connector ramp to 69 and the installation of new overhead sign bridges.

How long will this last?

The lanes closed Monday at 5 a.m. and will remain closed for about six weeks until Monday, July 1.

For more information about the project visit www.dot.state.tx.us or check the TxDOT Twitter page.

Heads up! Starting this weekend one lane on I-610 West Loop in each direction between Westpark and Bissonnet will be closed until early July. Check https://t.co/4ICQxBXr0x for additional closures. pic.twitter.com/BxtTTBQ6Hi — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) May 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.