Vehicle appears to be split in half after Montgomery County crash

Three vehicles are seen mangled after a crash near Pinehurst, Texas, on Aug. 15, 2019.

PINEHURST, Texas - Pictures from the scene of a serious crash in Montgomery County showed one of the vehicles appeared to have been split in half.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. on State Highway 249 near Woodtrace Boulevard.

Photos showed the crash involved at least three vehicles and a power pole that appeared to have been burning at the time the photos were taken.

According to a tweet by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there were injuries as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene, according to the tweet.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

