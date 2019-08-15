Vehicle appears to be split in half after Montgomery County crash

PINEHURST, Texas - Pictures from the scene of a serious crash in Montgomery County showed one of the vehicles appeared to have been split in half.
The crash was reported about 1 p.m. on State Highway 249 near Woodtrace Boulevard.
Photos showed the crash involved at least three vehicles and a power pole that appeared to have been burning at the time the photos were taken.
According to a tweet by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there were injuries as a result of the crash.
The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene, according to the tweet.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
