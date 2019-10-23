Hastings High School in critical condition after crash, officials now say

KPRC

HOUSTON - Houston police are at an Alief high school where a student was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at about 2:40 p.m. near Hastings High School at 4410 Cook Road.

Houston police initially tweeted that the wreck was fatal and that the Vehicular Crimes Division was investigating.

Alief ISD officials confirmed to KPRC that the victim was a student but said HPD's report is wrong and that the student is alive and in critical condition at the hospital. A school district official said a car hit the student and then hit another car.

*CORRECTION: On scene Vehicular Crimes investigators say the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. This is not a fatality crash. More information will be posted as we receive it. #hounews https://t.co/035UNYr3FS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2019

Police later issued a correction saying the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

