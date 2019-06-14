Upcoming weekend construction hot spots

HOUSTON - There are two big traffic hot spots that will cause headaches for drivers in Houston this weekend. Apart from ongoing closures and associated multiple construction projects, these two closures are happening this weekend only:

In the Uptown area, two lanes will be closed on the westbound side of the Southwest Freeway, US 59, between Weslayan and Fountain View as part of the ongoing U.S. 59/West Loop interchange reconstruction project. The lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. All entrance and exit ramps along this stretch of road will also be closed. That includes all interchange ramps between the westbound Southwest Freeway and the 610 West Loop.

In Cypress and Jersey Village area, three westbound lanes will be closed on US 290, the Northwest Freeway, between Eldridge Parkway and Barker Cypress Road as part of the nearly-complete 290 expansion project. This closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

