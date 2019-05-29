Woman trying to cross North Freeway hit, killed by passing vehicle, police say

A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, authorities said.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on the North Freeway near the Woodlands Parkway exit.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a woman was trying to cross the freeway when she was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, authorities said.

Troopers said they do not know how many times the woman was hit. There is no word on if the driver will face any charges.

The freeway is closed while investigators and crews clear the scene.

