Icy roads reported in Houston area

HOUSTON - A wintry mix that fell across southeast Texas coated many roads in the Houston area with a sheet of ice, prompting officials to close down many highways.

Here's the latest information from Houston TranStar about road conditions across the metro area.

Road closures due to ice:

IH-45 GULF HOV Northbound Between FM-1959 DIXIE FARM RD to DOWLING Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

IH-69 SOUTHWEST HOV Northbound Between W BELLFORT AVE to SHEPHERD DR Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

IH-10 KATY HOV Eastbound Between STUDEMONT ST to WASHINGTON Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

US-290 NORTHWEST HOV Eastbound Between ELDRIDGE PKY to IH-10 KATY Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

IH-45 NORTH HOV Southbound Between PARRAMATTA LN to IH-10 EAST Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

IH-69 EASTEX HOV Southbound Between LOOP 494/MC CLELLAN to COLLINGSWORTH ST Ice HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

Ice on roadway locations

IH-10 KATY Eastbound At SH-99 GRAND PARKWAY Exit Ramp

IH-10 KATY Westbound At SH-99 GRAND PARKWAY Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Left Lane,Center Lane

IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 in Montgomery County Exit Ramp

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At SPUR 527 Left Lane

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At ANTOINE DR 1 Frontage Road Lane

All HOV lanes were closed Thursday morning as a result of icy conditions.

ICYMI: ALL HOV Lanes are currently closed. Buses will utilize the main lanes. ^A https://t.co/gGFe3ZolMN — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) January 18, 2018

