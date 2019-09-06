Traffic Incidents

Icy roads reported in Houston area

HOUSTON - A wintry mix that fell across southeast Texas coated many roads in the Houston area with a sheet of ice, prompting officials to close down many highways.

Here's the latest information from Houston TranStar about road conditions across the metro area.

Road closures due to ice:

  • IH-45 GULF HOV Northbound Between FM-1959 DIXIE FARM RD to DOWLING    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp
  • IH-69 SOUTHWEST HOV Northbound Between W BELLFORT AVE to SHEPHERD DR    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp
  • IH-10 KATY HOV Eastbound Between STUDEMONT ST to WASHINGTON    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp    
  • US-290 NORTHWEST HOV Eastbound Between ELDRIDGE PKY to IH-10 KATY    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp    
  • IH-45 NORTH HOV Southbound Between PARRAMATTA LN to IH-10 EAST    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp    
  • IH-69 EASTEX HOV Southbound Between LOOP 494/MC CLELLAN to COLLINGSWORTH ST    Ice    HOV Lane, HOV Entrance, HOV Exit, HOV Ramp

Ice on roadway locations             

  • IH-10 KATY Eastbound At SH-99 GRAND PARKWAY    Exit Ramp
  • IH-10 KATY Westbound At SH-99 GRAND PARKWAY    Exit Ramp
  • IH-45 NORTH Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH    
  • IH-45 NORTH Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH    Left Lane,Center Lane
  • IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 in Montgomery County    Exit Ramp    
  • IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At SPUR 527    Left Lane    
  • BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At ANTOINE DR    1 Frontage Road Lane

All HOV lanes were closed Thursday morning as a result of icy conditions.

 

