TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 288, FM 518 in Pearland closed for parts of weekend

PEARLAND, Texas - There's a major traffic alert happening on the south side of Houston this weekend.

Crews are demolishing a bridge at Highway 288 and FM 518 this weekend. The South Freeway will be shut down in both directions at FM 518 in Brazoria County beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until Saturday at 9 a.m.

However, FM 518 will remain closed in both directions from Smith Ranch Road to Highway 288 until Mon at 5 a.m.

The area is heavily traveled by Pearland commuters and shoppers in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the vicinity, or take other streets like Cullen or FM 521 to access the Beltway or Highway 6.

