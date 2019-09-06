These are the roads that will be closed for Houston Pride Festival

HOUSTON - If you're planning on getting out this weekend, you may run into some roadblocks.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, downtown visitors will have to navigate through some closed-off streets while the city celebrates the Houston Pride Festival and Parade.
Here's a look at the closures:
Friday - festival site
- McKinney from Bagby to Louisiana (all lanes) at 7 p.m. (Smith will be open for southbound traffic until noon June 22)
- Walker from Bagby to Smith (all lanes) at 7 p.m.
- Bagby east curb lane from McKinney to Walker at 7 p.m.
Saturday – additional festival closures
- Smith from Walker to McKinney (west curb lane) from 9 a.m. to noon
- Smith from Rusk to Lamar (all lanes) from noon to midnight
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (two east curb lanes) from noon to 6 p.m.
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Bagby from Walker to Lamar (all lanes) at 6 a.m. (reopens on Sunday, June 23, at 2 a.m.)
- McKinney Exit Ramp at 45N at 6 a.m. (reopens on Sunday, June 23, at 2 a.m.)
Saturday - Pride Parade staging and route
- Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose (all lanes) 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas (all lanes) 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes at Clay) 7 p.m.
- Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes at Rusk) 7 p.m.
- Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes at Travis) for disbanding from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
