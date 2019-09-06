These are the roads that will be closed for Houston Pride Festival

KPRC2

HOUSTON - If you're planning on getting out this weekend, you may run into some roadblocks.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, downtown visitors will have to navigate through some closed-off streets while the city celebrates the Houston Pride Festival and Parade.

Click here for more information about the event.

Here's a look at the closures:

Friday - festival site

McKinney from Bagby to Louisiana (all lanes) at 7 p.m. (Smith will be open for southbound traffic until noon June 22)

Walker from Bagby to Smith (all lanes) at 7 p.m.

Bagby east curb lane from McKinney to Walker at 7 p.m.

Saturday – additional festival closures

Smith from Walker to McKinney (west curb lane) from 9 a.m. to noon

Smith from Rusk to Lamar (all lanes) from noon to midnight

Smith from Lamar to Dallas (two east curb lanes) from noon to 6 p.m.

Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. to midnight

Bagby from Walker to Lamar (all lanes) at 6 a.m. (reopens on Sunday, June 23, at 2 a.m.)

McKinney Exit Ramp at 45N at 6 a.m. (reopens on Sunday, June 23, at 2 a.m.)

Saturday - Pride Parade staging and route

Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose (all lanes) 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas (all lanes) 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes at Clay) 7 p.m.

Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes at Rusk) 7 p.m.

Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes at Travis) for disbanding from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.