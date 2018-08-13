These are the Highway 288 construction closures to watch for in August

Construction at the interchange of Highway 288 and Interstate 610 is seen from the air on Aug. 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - As officials celebrated a milestone Monday in the ongoing construction on State Highway 288, a new list of closures slated for August was released.

Officials said the new ramps connecting eastbound Interstate 610 to northbound Highway 288 and westbound I-610 to southbound Highway 299 opened Monday.

Now that the new ramps have opened, crews need to demolish the old ones. To accommodate that work, there are several total closures scheduled for the next few weeks.

Here’s a list of what is planned, according to officials:

Closure 1

All lanes of SH 288 Northbound and Southbound will be closed from Holly Hall St to IH 610. The main lanes will be continuously closed on the following dates:

From Friday, 8/17/18 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, 8/18/18 at noon, Sunday morning, 8/19/18 at midnight – Monday morning, 8/20/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 8/24/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 8/27/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 9/7/18 at 9 p.m. – Mon morning, 9/10/18 at 5 a.m.

Detours:

Northbound Traffic: Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound. Exit Scott St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Westbound ramp. Take IH 610 Westbound to SH 288 Northbound.

Southbound Traffic: Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound. Exit Fannin St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Eastbound ramp. Take IH 610 Eastbound to SH 288 Southbound.

Closure 2

All lanes of IH 610 Eastbound and Westbound will be closed from Scott St to Almeda Rd. The main lanes will be continuously closed on the following dates:

From Friday, 8/17/18 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, 8/18/18 at noon, Sun morning, 8/19/18 at midnight – Monday morning, 8/20/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 8/24/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 8/27/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 9/7/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 9/10/18 at 5 a.m.

Detours:

Eastbound Traffic: Take IH 610 Eastbound to SH 288 Southbound. Exit Bellfort Ave and U-Turn to the SH 288 Northbound ramp. Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound.

Westbound Traffic: Take IH 610 Westbound to SH 288 Northbound. Exit Yellowstone and U-Turn to the SH 288 Southbound ramp. Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound.

Closure 3

The SH 288 Northbound direct connector to IH 610 Westbound will be closed. The main lanes will be continuously closed on the following dates:

From Friday, 8/17/18 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, 8/18/18 at noon, Sunday morning, 8/19/18 at midnight – Monday morning, 8/20/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 8/24/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 8/27/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 9/7/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 9/10/18 at 5 a.m.

Detour:

Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound. Exit Scott St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Westbound ramp.

Closure 4

The SH 288 Southbound direct connector to IH 610 Eastbound will be closed. The main lanes will be continuously closed on the following dates:

From Friday, 8/17/18 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, 8/18/18 at noon, Sunday morning, 8/19/18 at midnight – Monday morning, 8/20/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 8/24/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 8/27/18 at 5 a.m.

From Friday, 9/7/18 at 9 p.m. – Monday morning, 9/10/18 at 5 a.m.

Detour:

Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound. Exit Fannin St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Eastbound ramp.

