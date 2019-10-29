Teen left fighting for her life after street race ends in crash, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas - An investigation is underway after a street race ended in a crash leaving a teen fighting for her life, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on the Grand Parkway near FM 2920 in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Several witnesses told authorities they saw a yellow Chevy Camaro and a motorcycle speeding in the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway in what appeared to be a street race.

The 19-year-old driver of the Camaro lost control while trying to take a curve and crashed into the cables separating the lanes, authorities said.

“The speed limit is pretty high through here,” said Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “People go above the speed limit, they don’t expect these curves, especially this one. It’s kind of a hidden curve … We have accidents here all the time where they just lose it in that curve and go off the roadway and strike the median.”

Deputies said the driver was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight where she is in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the rider of the motorcycle never stopped. Authorities are now working to find that person.

Deputies said witnesses told them the motorcycle was dark-colored, but it did not have any other marking that could help identify it.

The Grand Parkway was closed for seven hours while investigators and crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

