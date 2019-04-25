Spool gets wedged under US 59 overpass at 610 Loop

HOUSTON - A spool being hauled on a tractor-trailer got wedged Thursday under a Houston overpass.

The incident was reported on the inbound side of U.S. Highway 59 at the 610 West Loop.

Video from SKY2 showed traffic getting by in the left two lanes, but the two right lanes appeared to be blocked. The spool was still on the back of the truck.

It was not immediately clear how long it will take for the scene to be cleared.

Check real-time traffic conditions anytime at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.