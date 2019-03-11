SH 225 reopens in La Porte after crash knocks down power lines

Authorities close part of State Highway 225 in La Porte, Texas, on March 11, 2019, after a crash knocked down powerlines.

LA PORTE, Texas - A portion of State Highway 225 reopened in La Porte on Monday after a crash knocked down power lines across the highway.

According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, both sides of the highway and its frontage roads are closed at Miller Cut Off Road.

Officials said a heavy truck was involved in the crash that knocked down the cables.

The highway reopened about 11:30 a.m.

Power outages were also reported in the area.

