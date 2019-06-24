Section of 610 West Loop to close overnight to move cranes in

HOUSTON - A section of the 610 West Loop in Uptown Houston will close Monday night to allow crews to move cranes into a construction site.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 610 will close from Woodway Drive to Post Oak Road from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Houston TranStar. Traffic will be forced off the freeway at the Post Oak exit and will reenter the freeway at the Post Oak entrance ramp, officials said.

During the closure, crews building the dedicated METRO bus lane bridge will move cranes into the construction zone. Those cranes will be used during the next two weekends to hang steel beams for the bridge.

