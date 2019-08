HOUSTON - A cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday in west Houston, according to police.

The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. on the westbound side of Katy Freeway at Barker Cypress Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.