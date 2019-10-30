Part of Keith Harrow Boulevard closed because of erosion

Crews work to repair a section of Keith Harrow Boulevard in west Harris County, Texas, after heavy rains Oct. 29, 2019, caused a portion of the road to erode.

HOUSTON - Heavy rain Tuesday led to erosion along a road in west Harris County, prompting officials to close a portion of the road.

According to Harris County deputies, Keith Harrow Boulevard was closed in both directions between Windsong Trail and West Harrow Drive.

Officials said a sinkhole was noticed earlier in the day after nearly tow inches of rain fell in the area.

Crews closed the road to traffic while they work to repair the damage. It was not immediately clear how long that would take.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

