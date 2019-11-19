Section of Beltway 8 reopens after crash causes cars to erupt in flames

Emergency vehicles block a section of Beltway 8 in north Houston after a vehicle fire Nov. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A section of Beltway 8 that was closed Monday after a crash caused two vehicles to catch fire has reopened.

The crash was reported about 5:53 p.m. on the westbound side of the North Beltway at John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

According to Houston police, several vehicles were involved in the crash and two of them caught fire.

Police said at least one driver has been injured, but the extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

The road reopened about 7:45 p.m.

