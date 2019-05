An overturned dump truck is causing some issues for drivers on the North Loop.

HOUSTON - An overturned dump truck is causing some issues for drivers on the North Loop.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on 610 near the Hardy Toll Road.

Hazmat crews were called out to the scene for a fuel spill, authorities said.

Houston Transtar cameras showed the overturned truck across two lanes with some sort of gravel or sand in the road.

Only two lanes of traffic are getting by.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.