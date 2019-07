HOUSTON - An overturned tractor-trailer had nearly all of State Highway 225 blocked Monday at the Interstate 610 Loop.

The crash was reported about 9:15 a.m. on the ramp that connects eastbound SH 225 to the East Loop.

Traffic was getting by the scene using the shoulder.

There were no reports of injuries.

Check real-time traffic conditions anytime at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

This story is developing.

