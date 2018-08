ROSENBERG, Texas - An overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Rosenberg.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. near the interchange with State Highway 36.

Rosenberg police said they are not sure what was being hauled by the semitrailer, but it will take about four hours to clean up the scene.

