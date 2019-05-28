One killed when driver runs red light, hits other vehicle in intersection, police say

One person is dead after a crash in west Houston.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in west Houston.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Harwin Drive and the Beltway, police said.

Police said the driver of a red Nissan Altima was northbound on the service road and the driver of a silver Mazda CX5 was traveling east across Harwin, when one or both of the vehicles ran a light.

The Altima hit the passenger side of the Mazda, causing it to spin and hit a pole, police said.

Officers said the 48-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

The drivers of the Mazda and Altima were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said there are no signs of intoxication, but the possibility has not been completely ruled out.

Investigators are still working to determine who was at fault in the crash.

Debris from the crash hit a Nissan Verssa that was at the light, officers said. That driver was not hurt.

