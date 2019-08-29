Mustang driver flees on foot after hitting, seriously injuring 3 motorcyclists, deputies say

SPRING, Texas - Authorities are looking for a driver who they said plowed into three motorcyclists who were stopping at a red light.

The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Spring Cypress Road and Ella Boulevard in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Deputies said five motorcyclists and the driver of a black Mustang were all speeding eastbound toward the intersection of Spring Cypress and Ella when the light turned red, authorities said.

The motorcyclists slowed down, but the driver of the Mustang did not and slid across the road before crashing into three of the five motorcyclists, deputies said.

Authorities said the vehicle hit a dirt pile before coming to a stop and instead of helping the motorcyclists, the driver fled the scene on foot.

The motorcyclists were all transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Deputies said at last check they were all in stable condition.

Authorities are now searching for that driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

