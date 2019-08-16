Multiple injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash in HOV lane, officials say

Houston TranStar

HOUSTON - Multiple people were injured Friday in a multivehicle crash on the Gulf Freeway, according to authorities.

Police said the four-vehicle crash happened about 4:30 p.m. in the southbound I-45 HOV lanes near Lockwood Drive.

The fire department said there were some injuries, but wasn't sure of the number or severity.

Officials said a pregnant woman was involved in the crash but didn't say if she was injured.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.