HOUSTON - Multiple METRORail lines are delayed due to a gas leak, according to METRO.

METRO Houston Alerts shared a tweet that said the METRORail green line and purple line were affected by a gas leak at Smith and Capitol.

Riders can expect shuttle services to start soon between the Theater District and the EaDo Station, according to METRO.

This is developing story.

