METRO Northwest Transit center improvements mean lane closures for some I-10, 290 drivers

HOUSTON - Improvements underway at METRO’s Northwest Transit Center have resulted in some lanes of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 290 being closed in the area.

According to Houston’s transit authority, all HOV and HOT access to and from the transit center will be closed. These closures include ramps to and from the I-10 main lanes and the U.S. 290 HOV/HOT ramps.

To get around the closures, morning U.S. 290 drivers can exit at Old Katy Road and follow the detour signs to Uptown or I-10 East toward downtown.

Evening I-10 westbound drivers can exit at Silber-North Post Oak and follow the detour signs to access the U.S. 290 HOV/HOT lanes. They can also exit at Washington Avenue and follow the signs to Old Katy Road.

The transit center improvement project is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Updates on the project can be found at ridemetro.org.

