Mayor discusses goal of ending Houston traffic deaths by 2030

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to discuss his goal of ending traffic deaths in the city by 2030.

Turner has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. news conference where he is expected to sign the Vision Zero executive order.

The order sets a commitment to achieve the goal. It also requires collaboration between city departments, public and private agencies, non-profit groups and the community to develop a strategy to do so.

